Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,110,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,126 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,730,000 after acquiring an additional 83,761 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLB. Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.91.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.97. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $61.02 and a 12-month high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

