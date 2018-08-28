Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in CMS Energy Co. (CMS)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,089,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,702 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of CMS Energy worth $51,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 27,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,695,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,774,000 after buying an additional 55,303 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 600,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,199,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS stock opened at $48.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $50.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 15.14%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.3575 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.90%.

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,861 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $138,615.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $48,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.82.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.