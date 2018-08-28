Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC) Stake Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 108.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 223,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,597 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $8,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 144,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 12,153 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 23,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,451. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

