Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Short Interest Up 11.6% in August

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,924,581 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the July 31st total of 19,637,608 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,744,242 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Stephen J. Luczo sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,939,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn R. Scolnick sold 10,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total value of $561,850.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 759 shares in the company, valued at $40,318.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,207,648 shares of company stock valued at $322,103,805 and sold 145,577 shares valued at $8,405,850. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,882 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $152,011,000 after buying an additional 1,204,618 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,387,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 4,026.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,117,799 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,712 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 22,404,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,265,194,000 after acquiring an additional 946,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,747,000. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $56.36 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 120.71% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

STX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.77.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

