Sean J. Breslin Sells 7,200 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Stock

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) COO Sean J. Breslin sold 7,200 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.20, for a total value of $1,311,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:AVB traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.33. The stock had a trading volume of 25,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $152.65 and a 12-month high of $189.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.39.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $569.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 39.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Argus lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 21,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 40,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.3% in the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 287 apartment communities containing 84,043 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and 16 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

