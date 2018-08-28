SecretCoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $0.00 (SCRT)

SecretCoin (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 28th. SecretCoin has a market capitalization of $94,337.00 and $0.00 worth of SecretCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SecretCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SecretCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007985 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015655 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010315 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000443 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000296 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SecretCoin Profile

SecretCoin (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. SecretCoin’s total supply is 4,228,672 coins. The official website for SecretCoin is secretcoin.club. SecretCoin’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

SecretCoin Coin Trading

SecretCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SecretCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SecretCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SecretCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

