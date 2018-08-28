Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires New Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Innovative Industrial Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth $4,333,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth $301,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth $262,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth $273,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In related news, VP Brian J. Wolfe sold 6,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $224,525.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,502 shares in the company, valued at $466,824.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 400 shares of company stock worth $14,612. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IIPR opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $276.45 million, a P/E ratio of 41.57 and a beta of -1.24. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $42.46.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 3.13%. analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.