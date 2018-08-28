Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $929,000 in Glaukos Corp (GKOS) Stock

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Glaukos at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Glaukos by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 62,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 36,762 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Glaukos by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Glaukos by 814.3% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 442,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 393,906 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth $3,358,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Glaukos by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

In other Glaukos news, COO Chris M. Calcaterra sold 38,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,732,404.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,398,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $5,817,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,513 shares of company stock worth $8,276,890 in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. Glaukos Corp has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 876.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $43.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corp will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Glaukos to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

