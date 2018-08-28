Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12,071.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 105,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 104,541 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $144.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.87 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.81.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 29.34%.

AMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Sandler O’Neill set a $158.00 price objective on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $154.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

