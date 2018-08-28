Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,362 Shares of Alkermes Plc (ALKS)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Alkermes worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALKS. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 31.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 6.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 21,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 16.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter worth $107,000.

In other Alkermes news, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $47,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $378,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James M. Frates sold 16,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $842,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,980 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

ALKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alkermes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.71.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Alkermes Plc has a 12 month low of $39.54 and a 12 month high of $71.22.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $304.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.58 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. analysts predict that Alkermes Plc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) and BYDUREON BCise for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

