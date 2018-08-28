Sempra Energy (SRE) Holdings Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,384 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Sempra Energy worth $21,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shelter Harbor Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $13,903,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $7,663,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.1% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 25,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock opened at $115.64 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $100.49 and a one year high of $122.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.42.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Sempra Energy had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRE. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.11.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

