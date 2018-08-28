Sensient Technologies (SXT) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sensient Technologies earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.7595248476333 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $71.15 on Tuesday. Sensient Technologies has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $80.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. TheStreet raised Sensient Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.58.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies colors, flavors, and fragrances in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, natural extracts, and aroma chemicals; fragrance products; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries.

