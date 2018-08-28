Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $4.46 Million Stake in Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,997 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,673,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $847,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,051 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,078,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,360,000 after purchasing an additional 928,847 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $58,797,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $56,287,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $36,100,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $129.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.79. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $141.64.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TIF. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price objective on Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.30.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, EVP Philippe Galtie sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $91,023.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,866 shares in the company, valued at $387,626.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela H. Cloud sold 55,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $7,285,363.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,232 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,070 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

