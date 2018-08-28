Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $5.41 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 365.1% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Caterpillar from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.94.

NYSE:CAT opened at $143.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.30 and a twelve month high of $173.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.09 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.