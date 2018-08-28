Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 9,950 Shares of Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,950 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 15.5% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $5,522,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,227,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $339,117,000 after purchasing an additional 161,270 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 5.2% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 10.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 44,868 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 145,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $13,899,452.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.88 per share, for a total transaction of $249,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,954 shares of company stock worth $15,675,013 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $95.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.46. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $76.41 and a 1-year high of $96.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.61.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.