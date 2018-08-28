Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) Holdings Increased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 621.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,691 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 4,068.3% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,139,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,785,000 after buying an additional 1,112,479 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 1st quarter worth $44,519,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter worth $49,603,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 1st quarter worth $40,933,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 10,579.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 481,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,482,000 after buying an additional 476,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

SERV stock opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $43.75 and a 52 week high of $62.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.00 million. research analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “$57.21” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Servicemaster Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

