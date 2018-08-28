SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (EDZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,496 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 2.30% of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,500,000.

NYSEARCA EDZ opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $58.75.

