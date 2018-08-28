SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,421 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.22% of Owens & Minor worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 68,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 116,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,961,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In other news, SVP Geoff Taylor Marlatt sold 8,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $131,998.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,564.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles C. Colpo sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $195,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,944 shares in the company, valued at $521,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 64.60%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. It operates through three segments: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. The company offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

