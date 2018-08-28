Shinhan Financial Group (SHG) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.21

Press coverage about Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Shinhan Financial Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the bank an impact score of 44.9644762649872 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE SHG opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $50.37.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 17.31%. research analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHG. ValuEngine lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

