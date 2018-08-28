Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Drops By 18.0%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,608,947 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the July 31st total of 15,368,068 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,781,543 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGNC. Maxim Group upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $19.25 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “$19.11” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,567,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,637 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 31.4% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 18,541,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 33.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,365,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,569 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 6.2% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,395,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,121,000 after purchasing an additional 197,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,900,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,334,000 after purchasing an additional 70,113 shares during the period. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC stock opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $21.94.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.15 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 134.01%. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 18 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.80%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

