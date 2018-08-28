Short Interest in Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (ESIO) Drops By 20.2%

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESIO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,533,362 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the July 31st total of 6,935,270 shares. Currently, 16.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,257,355 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESIO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Electro Scientific Industries from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electro Scientific Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ESIO opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. Electro Scientific Industries has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. Electro Scientific Industries had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 47.09%. The company had revenue of $110.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Electro Scientific Industries’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Electro Scientific Industries will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,525.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESIO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Electro Scientific Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electro Scientific Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electro Scientific Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Electro Scientific Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Electro Scientific Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. The company provides printed circuit board laser drilling products, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications that require dimensions to create electrical connections between layers in flexible circuits, high-density circuit boards, and interconnect packages; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in interconnect packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems that employ technology in lasers, optics, and motion control.

