Short Interest in Jamba, Inc. (JMBA) Declines By 55.3%

Jamba, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMBA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,141,171 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the July 31st total of 2,551,247 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 717,590 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Jamba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd.

Shares of JMBA opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. Jamba has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Jamba (NASDAQ:JMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Jamba had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $24.49 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JMBA. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Jamba during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Jamba by 24.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC lifted its position in Jamba by 41.5% during the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 423,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 124,152 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Jamba by 14.1% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 451,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 55,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Jamba by 47.5% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jamba Company Profile

Jamba, Inc, through its subsidiary, Jamba Juice Company, owns, operates, and franchises Jamba Juice stores. The company's restaurants provides blended whole fruit and vegetable smoothies, bowls, juices, cold-pressed shots, boosts, snacks, and meal replacements. As of April 3, 2018, it operated approximately 800 franchised and company-owned Jamba Juice stores worldwide.

