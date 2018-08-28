Short Interest in Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK) Grows By 65.2%

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 988,645 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the July 31st total of 598,354 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 865,850 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on TBK shares. BidaskClub cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

In other news, Director C Todd Sparks bought 3,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,048.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 71,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 31.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 33.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 30.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $44.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $58.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.86 million. equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

