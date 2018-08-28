Short Interest in VEON Ltd (VEON) Drops By 9.4%

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,052,939 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 15,518,511 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,419,435 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Shares of VEON opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 2.37. VEON has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $4.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEON. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEON in the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of VEON by 14,771.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,669,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 2,651,906 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VEON by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 99,346 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 34,613 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of VEON by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 41,929 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 21,748 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VEON in the 1st quarter worth $372,000. 14.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. HSBC upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VEON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of traditional and broadband mobile and fixed line technologies. The company provides mobile telecommunications services under contract and prepaid plans for corporate and consumer segments; value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile Internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; and mobile bundles.

