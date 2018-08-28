Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) Director Thomas R. Evans Sells 10,000 Shares

Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) Director Thomas R. Evans sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $511,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,567.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shutterstock stock opened at $52.88 on Tuesday. Shutterstock Inc has a 12-month low of $31.39 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Shutterstock from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Shutterstock by 14.5% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 4.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 14.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.