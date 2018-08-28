SISA Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (SISA)

SISA (CURRENCY:SISA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 28th. One SISA token can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SISA has traded flat against the US dollar. SISA has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of SISA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014214 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000375 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00292088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00158475 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00038692 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000670 BTC.

About SISA

SISA’s launch date was October 10th, 2017. SISA’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SISA is medium.com/@sisa.fund. SISA’s official Twitter account is @sisa_fund and its Facebook page is accessible here. SISA’s official website is sisa.fund.

Buying and Selling SISA

SISA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SISA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SISA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SISA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

