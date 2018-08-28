SJW Group (SJW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $63.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.96 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SJW Group an industry rank of 192 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJW. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth about $527,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,207,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in SJW Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SJW Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 136,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SJW traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.91. 112,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,047. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $99.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 13.00%. research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

