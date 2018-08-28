Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 268,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,194 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $43,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,885,000 after buying an additional 119,335 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,702,000 after buying an additional 34,012 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Snap-on by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 957,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,266,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Snap-on by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 733,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,936,000 after buying an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Snap-on by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 652,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,931,000 after buying an additional 20,660 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 35,500 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $6,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,480 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $1,152,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,816 shares of company stock worth $23,750,632 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA opened at $176.84 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $141.63 and a 52 week high of $185.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.16. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $954.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

SNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, August 20th. B. Riley set a $205.00 price objective on Snap-on and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

