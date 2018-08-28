SoftBank Group (SFTBY) and KT (KT) Head-To-Head Comparison

SoftBank Group (NYSE: KT) and KT (NYSE:KT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SoftBank Group and KT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoftBank Group 11.12% 18.44% 3.74% KT N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

SoftBank Group has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KT has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of SoftBank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of KT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of KT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SoftBank Group and KT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoftBank Group $82.70 billion 1.22 $9.38 billion N/A N/A KT $21.05 billion 0.32 $415.40 million $0.88 15.51

SoftBank Group has higher revenue and earnings than KT.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SoftBank Group and KT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoftBank Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 KT 2 2 0 0 1.50

SoftBank Group presently has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.64%. Given SoftBank Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SoftBank Group is more favorable than KT.

Dividends

SoftBank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. KT pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. KT pays out 44.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

SoftBank Group beats KT on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices. The Sprint segment offers mobile communications and fixed-line telecommunications services; and leases and sells mobile devices and accessories. The Yahoo Japan segment is involved in Internet advertising, e-commerce, and membership service businesses. The Distribution segment distributes mobile devices; and sells PC software, peripherals, and mobile device accessories. The ARM segment designs microprocessor intellectual property and related technology; and sells software tools. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund segment is involved in investment activities. Further, the company operates professional baseball team, as well as manages and maintains baseball stadium and other sports facilities; provides visual, audio, and data content distribution services; generates, supplies, and sells electricity from renewable energy sources; operates IT information site; offers solutions and services for online businesses; and operates software site, through which it conducts an online game business for mobile phones and PCs, as well as engages in robotics planning, development, and marketing activities. SoftBank Group Corp. was formerly known as SoftBank Corp. and changed its name to SoftBank Group Corp. in July 2015. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers. It also provides mobile voice and data telecommunications, credit card processing and other financial, and satellite TV and media content services. In addition, the company offers information technology and network services. Further, it plans and develops commercial and office buildings and condominiums, as well as leases buildings; maintains public telephones; manages sports groups; develops medicine and pharmacy; and sells communication devices. Additionally, the company offers security, B2C and B2B, investment fund, software development and data processing, Internet banking ASP and security, value added network, system integration and maintenance, mobile marketing, and PCS distribution services. It also provides TV content, residential building development and supply, asset management and consulting, cloud system, data center development, satellite communication, music contents investment, technology business finance, advertising agency, network installation and management, system integration and maintenance, foreign investment, electronic communication, and wireless high speed Internet services, as well as call center services for the financial sectors. As of December 31, 2017, the company served approximately 20,015,000 mobile subscribers and 7.5 million IPTV subscribers. The company was formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp. and changed its name to KT Corporation in March 2002. KT Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam, South Korea.

