Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cardiome Pharma (CRME) Stock Price

Headlines about Cardiome Pharma (NASDAQ:CRME) (TSE:COM) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cardiome Pharma earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.0219636757657 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRME traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,322. The company has a market capitalization of $81.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Cardiome Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $4.84.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Cardiome Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

Cardiome Pharma Company Profile

Cardiome Pharma Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients suffering from heart diseases. It offers BRINAVESS (vernakalant (IV)) for the conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in acute coronary syndrome patients.

