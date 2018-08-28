Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Fox Factory (FOXF) Share Price

Press coverage about Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fox Factory earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.705550041099 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $65.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $156.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.72 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Fox Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Monday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 1,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $67,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Michael Wittenschlaeger sold 1,500 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $64,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,839,118.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,910 shares of company stock worth $4,021,160. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.