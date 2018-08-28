Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Mazor Robotics (MZOR) Stock Price

Media stories about Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mazor Robotics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 47.9495077770672 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MZOR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Mazor Robotics in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mazor Robotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mazor Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Mazor Robotics from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mazor Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.08.

Shares of MZOR traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.31. 5,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,282. Mazor Robotics has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -96.32 and a beta of 1.56.

Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Mazor Robotics had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Mazor Robotics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mazor Robotics

Mazor Robotics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of medical devices for supporting surgical procedures in the fields of orthopedics and neurosurgery in the United States and internationally. It operates in the field of computer assisted surgery that enable the use of surgical instruments with high precision and minimal invasiveness and that simplifies complex surgical procedures.

