Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Stock Price

Media coverage about Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Plains All American Pipeline earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 47.1387461039171 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAA. ValuEngine cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

Shares of PAA opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $27.70.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.80%. equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.66%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

