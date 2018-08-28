Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Calavo Growers (CVGW) Stock Price

Press coverage about Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Calavo Growers earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.9397746783541 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVGW shares. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Vertical Group cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.75.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Shares of CVGW opened at $105.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 0.56. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $107.53.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.20 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Calavo Growers will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calavo Growers news, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $255,860.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Der Kar Scott Van sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $104,511.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,844 shares of company stock worth $2,389,564 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to grocery retailers, food services, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, wholesalers, supermarkets, specialty/natural retailers, and convenience stores worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG.

Featured Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.