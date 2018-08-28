Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Citigroup (C) Stock Price

Press coverage about Citigroup (NYSE:C) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Citigroup earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.7671385305656 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $72.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $64.38 and a 52-week high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 billion. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.78%. analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.65.

In related news, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $34,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $1,085,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

