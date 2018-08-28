Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact MSG Networks (MSGN) Stock Price

News stories about MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MSG Networks earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 47.7916962119843 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of MSGN opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.70. MSG Networks has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $26.30.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.01 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 41.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. equities analysts expect that MSG Networks will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSGN. ValuEngine upgraded MSG Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. BTIG Research lowered MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on MSG Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

