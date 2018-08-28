Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact NewMarket (NEU) Stock Price

Media headlines about NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NewMarket earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.8596713790772 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $398.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.83. NewMarket has a 52-week low of $358.33 and a 52-week high of $437.63.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.00 million. NewMarket had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. It offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, such as engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and in other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.