Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Westell Technologies (WSTL) Stock Price

News coverage about Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Westell Technologies earned a news impact score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 50.7469016248099 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts recently commented on WSTL shares. ValuEngine lowered Westell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Westell Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Get Westell Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WSTL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.97. 147,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,076. Westell Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Westell Technologies had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. analysts expect that Westell Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Westell Technologies

Westell Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc, designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS).

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Westell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.