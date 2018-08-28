Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Sharps Compliance (SMED) Stock Price

News stories about Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sharps Compliance earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 48.8414323747327 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMED shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Sharps Compliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 14,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Sharps Compliance has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $5.22.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Sharps Compliance had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 million. sell-side analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

