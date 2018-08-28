Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cavco Industries (CVCO) Share Price

News articles about Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cavco Industries earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the construction company an impact score of 45.6914955477681 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVCO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $244.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.45. Cavco Industries has a 52-week low of $127.70 and a 52-week high of $248.65.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.10 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Cavco Industries’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS.

In other Cavco Industries news, CEO Joseph H. Stegmayer sold 11,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.44, for a total transaction of $2,822,765.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,687,365.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles E. Lott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.60, for a total transaction of $489,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,923. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

