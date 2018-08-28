Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Share Price

News headlines about Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Deckers Outdoor earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the textile maker an impact score of 46.6847118515888 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have commented on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $122.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.77.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $117.42 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $61.60 and a 12-month high of $123.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.44. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas George sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $1,186,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Spaly bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.17 per share, with a total value of $113,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,015.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

