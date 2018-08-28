Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Synacor (SYNC) Share Price

News headlines about Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Synacor earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the information services provider an impact score of 46.1972179239383 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

SYNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Synacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

Get Synacor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SYNC remained flat at $$2.20 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,288. Synacor has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.36.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Synacor had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $35.92 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Synacor will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synacor

Synacor, Inc operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Synacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.