Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cantel Medical (CMD) Stock Price

News stories about Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cantel Medical earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 44.6050850276122 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

CMD opened at $95.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 1.09. Cantel Medical has a 52 week low of $76.55 and a 52 week high of $130.92.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $217.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.00 million. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.74%. equities research analysts expect that Cantel Medical will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. Cantel Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention products and services for the healthcare market worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Endoscopy, Water Purification and Filtration, Healthcare Disposables, and Dialysis. The Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets; transport systems; mobile medical carts; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid and flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; cleaning and disinfecting reusable components used in gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures; and technical maintenance services.

