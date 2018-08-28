Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact FireEye (FEYE) Share Price

Press coverage about FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FireEye earned a news sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the information security company an impact score of 45.4262942031912 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get FireEye alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FireEye from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FireEye from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FireEye currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.62.

FEYE stock opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.02. FireEye has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $19.36.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information security company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. FireEye had a negative net margin of 37.13% and a negative return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Travis M. Reese sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $46,286.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 715,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,339,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 15,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $266,131.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,103,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,611,816.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,521 shares of company stock valued at $567,189. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.