Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Wayside Technology Group (WSTG) Share Price

Media stories about Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) have trended somewhat negative this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Wayside Technology Group earned a media sentiment score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 47.7325615984537 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Wayside Technology Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.00. 4,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,747. Wayside Technology Group has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Wayside Technology Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 7th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Wayside Technology Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st.

In other Wayside Technology Group news, CEO Simon F. Nynens sold 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $25,664.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon F. Nynens sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,796,356.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,420 shares of company stock valued at $134,235 in the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Wayside Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayside Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.