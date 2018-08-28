Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Korea Electric Power (KEP) Stock Price

Media stories about Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) have trended somewhat negative on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Korea Electric Power earned a coverage optimism score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.0065688413997 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Korea Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KEP opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. Korea Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.38.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter. research analysts forecast that Korea Electric Power will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

