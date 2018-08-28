Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect CBS Co. Common Stock (CBS) Share Price

News articles about CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CBS Co. Common Stock earned a daily sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the media conglomerate an impact score of 44.3747513122978 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

CBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered CBS Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on CBS Co. Common Stock from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Stephens set a $58.00 price target on CBS Co. Common Stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

Shares of CBS stock opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. CBS Co. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $47.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. CBS Co. Common Stock had a return on equity of 81.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that CBS Co. Common Stock will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. CBS Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In related news, EVP Gil D. Schwartz sold 160,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,851,851.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,072,680.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Ianniello sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,823,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 346,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,541,838.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,448,647 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

