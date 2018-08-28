Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Share Price

News articles about Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Neurocrine Biosciences earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 47.3492296095918 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $99.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $121.11 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $51.42 and a 52 week high of $121.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1428.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total value of $984,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 23,022 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,532,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,335 shares of company stock valued at $17,273,648 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

