Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Rockwell Collins (COL) Stock Price

Headlines about Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rockwell Collins earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the aerospace company an impact score of 46.9141997970456 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE COL opened at $137.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. Rockwell Collins has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $139.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Rockwell Collins had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Rockwell Collins will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Rockwell Collins’s payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut Rockwell Collins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Collins in a report on Friday, July 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.90.

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

