Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Apergy (APY) Stock Price

Media stories about Apergy (NYSE:APY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Apergy earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.5314413904112 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NYSE:APY opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. Apergy has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $305.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.70 million. equities analysts predict that Apergy will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APY. Cowen raised their price target on Apergy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apergy in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Apergy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Apergy in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Fisher bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.20 per share, with a total value of $126,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

